AT&T Inc. (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 66.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

NYSE:T opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

