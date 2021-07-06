Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.06 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Audius has a market cap of $101.11 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.30 or 0.00916365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.