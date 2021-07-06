Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,889,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $1,480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,173,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,188,966.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,621,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

