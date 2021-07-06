Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $191.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

