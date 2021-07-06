Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $299.38 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $153.66 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

