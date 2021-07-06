Aureus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

ONCT opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.