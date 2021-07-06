Autonio Trading Up 5.2% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $410,805.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,972.57 or 0.99974069 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,007 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

