Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

