AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Lowered by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.44% of AvalonBay Communities worth $371,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $211.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

