Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of Avangrid worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.25.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

