AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Raises Dividend to GBX 23.50 Per Share

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 3,861 ($50.44) on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,477.44. The company has a market capitalization of £11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVV. Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

In related news, insider Peter Herweck bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

