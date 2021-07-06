Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 461,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $355.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.