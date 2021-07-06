Azuki Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,348.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Azuki has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $40,348.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00165884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,102.73 or 1.00315342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00952846 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

