Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $196.70

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $196.70, but opened at $191.75. Baidu shares last traded at $188.68, with a volume of 56,498 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
