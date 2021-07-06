Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $196.70

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $196.70, but opened at $191.75. Baidu shares last traded at $188.68, with a volume of 56,498 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.