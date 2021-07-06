Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) vs. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Financial Comparison

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A Barclays 12.64% 4.18% 0.21%

2.0% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barclays $27.95 billion 1.51 $3.06 billion $0.49 19.80

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 1 3 8 0 2.58

Summary

Barclays beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

