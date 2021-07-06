Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.