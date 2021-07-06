Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.54% of Akumin worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Akumin by 15.0% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Akumin by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of AKU opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 million and a PE ratio of 335.00. Akumin Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

