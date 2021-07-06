Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth about $815,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

