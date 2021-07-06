Bank of Montreal Can Sells 30,483 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after buying an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $554,948.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,467.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,484. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $941.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.