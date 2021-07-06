Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,240,000 after buying an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $242,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSB opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.48. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.33.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

