Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 24,062 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.13% of Archrock worth $31,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $363,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.