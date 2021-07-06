Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

VNQI opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

