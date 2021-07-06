Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.41 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $28,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,100. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

