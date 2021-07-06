Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of SPX worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPX by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 51,152 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPX by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

