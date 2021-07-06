Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,737,258 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.33% of Comstock Resources worth $29,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 250.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 378,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 270,451 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

