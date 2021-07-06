Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,805 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $30,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.