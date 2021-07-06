Barclays PLC Acquires 5,152 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,784,800.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,336.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,336 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,085. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSMT opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

