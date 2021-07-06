Barclays PLC Buys 13,548 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,409.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,666 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

