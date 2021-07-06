Barclays PLC Buys 50,135 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 433.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $173,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 657.82 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

