Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,505 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

