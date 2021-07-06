Barclays PLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Mueller Industries worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.