Barclays PLC Increases Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of WSFS Financial worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.