Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OMVKY opened at $57.65 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $2.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

