Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 526,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 70,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 194,161 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 375,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 269,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

BGH stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.