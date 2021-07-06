Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €68.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.93 ($91.69).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.50 ($79.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion and a PE ratio of -271.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

