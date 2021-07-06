BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 94.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $40.86 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 95.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00059233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00965004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044937 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

