Baupost Group LLC MA Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,416 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 3.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.48% of Micron Technology worth $478,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $6,472,161. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

