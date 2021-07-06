Baupost Group LLC MA Takes Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,623,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,384,000. Nuvation Bio accounts for 0.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,143. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.