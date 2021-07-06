B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 1,745 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

