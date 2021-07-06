Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) versus Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Financial Review

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 5 0 2.57

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $100.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.94%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 50.80%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 407,427.09 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -46.01 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 9.03 -$183.10 million ($3.12) -5.13

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -1,523,724.75% -113.20% -72.19% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -205.13% -337.04% -36.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Beam Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma. The company is also developing AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105, AR-13503 SR, and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

