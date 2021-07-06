Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $27,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.55 million, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

