Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 55,300 Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 380.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.23% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 175.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 245,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 113.95% and a net margin of 29.71%. Equities analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.