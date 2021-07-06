Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 75.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 484,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,493,000 after purchasing an additional 208,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

