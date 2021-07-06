Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -515.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

