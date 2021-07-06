Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,374 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 801,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $106,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,081 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 6,160.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 125,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 123,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.