Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $450.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.21. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $270.85 and a 12-month high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

