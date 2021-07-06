Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $20.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.