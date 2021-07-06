Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Tops $383,627.48

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 72.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. Bezant has a market cap of $383,627.48 and approximately $5,497.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00056741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00989034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.17 or 0.08826839 BTC.

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

