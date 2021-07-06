BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BioNTech worth $35,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

