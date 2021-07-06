BlackRock Inc. Acquires 259,408 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.59% of Aptinyx worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $192.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

